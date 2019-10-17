Re: “Facing resistance, city pumps brakes on skate park sites” (Sept. 26):

As a member of the South Portland skate park ad hoc committee, I want to clarify a few points.

No one is pumping the brakes on a skate park site. In fact, last I understood we had support from every City Council member in choosing the best site for the entire city.

Second, the committee has not yet done a feasibility study. That study is now being done by Pillar, a Texas company. The committee was awarded two grants totaling $40,000 to conduct a feasibility study to ensure that the best site and design and timeline were followed for our city. This study was requested by residents of the city.

While we had originally hoped for an opening date of 2020, we have had to adjust the timeline to make sure that the process goes smoothly and thoroughly while taking into consideration all constituents and concerns raised. No final decisions have been made.

We encourage all citizens interested in our previous process in choosing the best site, the best skate park company to assist and the best design to research all of our meeting minutes and presentations on the city’s website. They are public records.

We also encourage you to visit our two social media websites: on Facebook, So Po Skate Park Creative Think Tank, and on Instagram, sopo_skatepark.

Finally, please come and join our committee meetings and City Council meetings.

We appreciate everyone getting accurate and timely information so that their input can be considered.

Kirsten McWilliams

South Portland

