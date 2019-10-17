The Empire State Building is 102 stories high and took about 14 months to build before opening in 1931.

Exactly how much longer will it take to complete the renovations to the Holiday Inn in downtown Portland, which have blocked traffic on Spring Street for much longer than that already?

Dan Skwire

Portland

letter to the editor
