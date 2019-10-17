The Towing and Recovery Association of Maine (TRAM) and Wreck Master Inc. would like to thank Gorham Fire Chief Robert Lefebvere and the Gorham Fire Department for the use of their training room during the recent Level 4/5 Recovery Training Course.

TRAM would also like to thank Carl Phillips/Phillips Body Shop for their assistance and Big Rig Shop, Field’s Auto and Greeley’s Garage for the use of their trucks during the course. Also, thanks to TRAM Safety Director Kevin Marsteller for organizing the training that resulted in 20 newly certified heavy duty recovery operators in Maine.

Dana Lewis

TRAM president

