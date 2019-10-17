NEWARK, N.J. — Kyle Palmieri and Myles Wood scored in the second period, and the New Jersey Devils held off the New York Rangers 5-2 Thursday night to earn their first win of the season.

Blake Coleman, Nikita Gusev and P.K. Subban also scored and Matt Tennyson had two assists for the Devils, who came in 0-4-2. Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 29 saves.

Tony DeAngelo and Jesper Fast had goals for the Rangers, who had played just three games in the first 14 days of the season. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 33 shots.

This was the first matchup between New Jersey’s Jack Hughes and New York’s Kaapo Kakko, who were selected with the first two picks in this year’s draft. Hughes, centering the top line against the Rangers in place of Nico Hischier, came in without a point in six games, while Kakko had a goal in three games.

The Rangers finished 0 for 6 on the power play, and New Jersey was 1 for 6.

With the Devils leading 3-1 after two periods, Ryan Strome sent a pass in front to Fast from the left corner, and Fast poked it into the open net for his first at 2:22 of the third.

Hall nearly restored New Jersey’s two-goal lead at 7:08, but it was waved off because the officials said Hall pushed it in with his hand. Devils Coach John Hynes challenged and the call stood, resulting in a delay-of-game penalty.

Moments after a Devils power play expired, Gusev intercepted Artemi Panarin’s pass intended for Fast coming out of the penalty box, skated in and beat Georgiev for his third with 7:39 remaining.

Subban added an empty-netter in the final minute for his first goal since joining the Devils in an offseason trade.

CANADIENS 4, WILD 0: Carey Price made 18 saves for his first shutout of the season and Victor Mete and Nick Suzuki scored their first NHL goals in a first-period burst in Montreal’s win at home.

Joel Armia and Brendan Gallagher also scored and Nick Cousins had an assist in his Montreal debut to help the Canadiens improve to 3-2-2. The 32-year-old Price has 45 career shutouts.

Alex Stalock stopped 28 shots for the reeling Wild. They dropped to 1-6-0.

NOTES

GOLDEN KNIGHTS: Forward Valentin Zykov was suspended for 20 games without pay for a violation of the NHL’s performance-enhancing substances program, the league said.

The suspension is accompanied by a referral to the league’s program for Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health for evaluation and possible treatment. The league said it would have no further comment.

The Knights said the franchise respects the league’s decision.

“Needless to say, we’re extremely disappointed in the result, but we are very supportive of the program,” Knights President George McPhee said after the team’s morning skate. “Zykov knowingly took supplements, tested positive and has been suspended and we support the suspension.”

In a statement, Zykov said he would work during the suspension to ensure he would be ready to contribute when he returns.

“While I haven’t been able to discover how I tested positive, I understand that I am responsible for what is in my body and will accept this penalty,” Zykov said in the statement. “I want to apologize to my family, my teammates, and the Golden Knights organization and fans.”

Zykov, whose nameplate and gear were gone from his locker at the team’s practice facility Thursday, is in his second season with the Knights. He was claimed on waivers by the Knights in December and spent the offseason in Las Vegas working on his conditioning to make the roster.

He has two assists in seven games this season after earning a spot on the third line, where he was expected to have an impact alongside Cody Eakin and Alex Tuch.

The 24-year-old Zykov is the second Knights player to be suspended due to a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance. Defenseman Nate Schmidt was suspended 20 games before the start of last season.

MAPLE LEAFS: Captain John Tavares will be out at least two weeks with a broken finger.

The Leafs’ center suffered the injury late in Wednesday night’s loss against the Washington Capitals.

Tavares, 29, has three goals and four assists in eight games this season.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »