WESTBROOK – Barbara Jean Marier, 84, passed away Oct. 16, 2019. She was born in Westbrook, Oct. 23, 1934, to parents Leo and Sarah (LaBrie) Marier.

A Westbrook resident, she lived at the Woodmont Group Home. Barbara was a special person with compassion and generosity. She had a unique sense of humor and her greatest gift was the ability to make those around her smile.

A few organizations that Barbara was closely involved with were places such as the local soup kitchen, Meals on Wheels, and the local Day Program; she also enjoyed playing bingo and bowling. Barbara was a kind soul and a true angel on earth. She will be remembered as a special sister, aunt, and friend to many.

The family would like to especially thank the Woodmont Group Home for the care Barbara received throughout the years and really loving her as their own family.

Along with her parents, Barbara was predeceased by two sisters, Shirley (Donald) Lavigne and Dorothy Marier. She was also predeceased by a nephew, Joseph Marier.

She is survived by a brother, Dick Marier and wife, Mary; nephew, Stephen Lavigne and wife, Denise; nieces, Dianne Gudeczauskas and husband, Paul, Dawn DiBiase and husband, Eddie, Nicole Cowen and husband, Matthew, Kristin Riebe and husband, Ron; 13 great-nieces and nephews, as well as a great-great-niece and nephew.

Visiting hours will be 5-7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook. A graveside service will be 9 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at St. Hyacinth’s Cemetery, 296 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Condolences may be expressed at Www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

