BERLIN, N.H. – Howard W. Fenderson, 74, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at the St. Vincent de Paul Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Berlin. He was born in Portland, Maine, on April 11, 1945, the son of Earle W. and Florence (Nelson) Fenderson and was raised and educated there. He was a graduate of Deering High School in 1964. Howard loved golf, music and the Red Sox. He was a member of the Androscoggin Valley Country Club. Prior to his retirement he had been employed by the Crown Vantage Corporation and Higgins Office Supplies. Howard was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard.

Members of the family include his daughter, Darcy Fenderson of Berlin, N.H.; a granddaughter, Danielle Wyman and a grandson, Aiydan Fenderson, both of Portland; his former wife, Judith Murphy of Florida; and a good friend, Janice (Phred) Parker of Portland; and his great cat, Mr. Jinx, his faithful companion. He was predeceased by his son, Daniel Fenderson.

It is asked that those who knew him, please remember Howard as you are playing a good round of golf. The family wishes to thank Howard’s caregivers at home and the staff at the St. Vincent de Paul Healthcare Center for the care that he received. There will be no services. Arrangements are by the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, NH. Online guestbook at www.bryantfuneralhome.net

Anyone who wishes may make a donation in his memory to

the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation or to the Activities Fund at

St. Vincent de Paul Healthcare Center

29 Providence Avenue

Berlin, NH 03570

