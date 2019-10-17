PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – William C. Holmes known as “Bill” to friends and family, a resident of Cape Elizabeth, Maine passed away peacefully at Edgewood Centre in Portsmouth, N.H., on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at age 77.

Bill was born in Boston on Feb. 22, 1942, the middle child of five children of the late John L. Holmes and Ruth B. (Mackay) Holmes. He was a dear brother of Pamela Fennessy and her husband, Jim of Toronto, Barbara McDermott and her husband, Ray Watts of Melrose, the late John Holmes, and the late Shirley Anastas and her surviving husband, Andy, of Peabody. He was the beloved husband of Ginette Desmarais of Cape Elizabeth, and former husband of June Holmes of Cape Elizabeth, and Mary Holmes of Amesbury, Mass. He was a devoted father of William C. Holmes and friend, Lisa Barnstein of Mattapoisett, Christopher B. Holmes and his wife, Danielle, of Amesbury, and Emily J. Holmes of Cape Elizabeth, and dear stepfather to Etienne Boisjoly of Montreal, Genevieve Boisjoly of Australia, and Jacob Cox of Cape Elizabeth. He loved his grandchildren, Collum, Estella, Mitchell, Morgan, Sinjon, Tohrin, and Tristan, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Bill’s life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose, MA on Friday, Oct. 18 from 4-8pm, and for his Funeral Service on Saturday at 10am. Interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. For online tribute or directions: RobinsonFuneralHome.com

Gifts in memory of Bill may be made to:

The Paralyzed Veterans

of America

801 18th St. NW

Washington DC 20006

