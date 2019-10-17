PORTLAND – Elizabeth “Betty” G. Hines, 87, died on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Maine Medical Center, surrounded by her family, after a long illness.

Betty was born in Portland, on Oct. 29, 1931, the daughter of the late Edward C. and Elizabeth “Bessie” L. (Carter) Harrigan. She grew up in Portland and graduated from Portland High School in the class of 1950. Betty met the love of her life, John Hines Sr. though mutual friends and the two married in Sacred Heart Church in Portland in 1958. Together they raised their four children.

Betty was a loving wife, and mother, and an excellent cook. Her children fondly member her bringing them and all of their friends to the beach, and how much she enjoyed boating to Bailey Island. She also enjoyed going to the Ogunquit Playhouse Theater, reading biographies, shopping, and going to flee markets. In her free time, she worked on providing activities to the people at 75 State Street; and going on trips with her two favorite travel companions, Anita St. Clair and Louise Wade, including bus trips, and a trip to Greece. Betty never lost her sense of humor, had a big heart, and loved her large Irish family, as well as her dog, Kelly, and her cat, Lucky.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Hines Sr.; and seven siblings, Margaret Hartley, Frances Dorion, Bernice Turner, Mary Pickering, Dolly Sturgeon, William Harrigan, and Lorraine Cutter. She is survived by her four children, Sally Bourke and husband, James, of Massachusetts, Msgr. USAF Ret. John Hines Jr. and wife, Lisa, of New Hampshire, James Hines of South Portland, William Hines of Portland; three grandchildren, John Hines III, Sarah Hines, Lindsay Bourke; four great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Everly Hines, and Autumn and Chloee Macedo.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. Following the service, a celebration of her life will be held from 12-3:30 p.m., at Bruno’s Restaurant, 33 Allen Avenue, Portland. To view Betty’s obituary, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s memory to:

St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital,

501 St Jude Place,

Memphis, TN 38105

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous