NEW HIRES

Orfa Cabrera joined Whole Oceans as the hatchery manager.

Cabrera brings over three decades of experience in the salmon industry, including more than 20 years of progressive responsibility at hatcheries in her native Chile.

Jorge F. Peacher, MD joined the Lisa Stewart Women’s Health Center in Bar Harbor.

Dr. Peacher is a board-certified urogynecologist. His practice focuses on providing gynecological and urogynecological care.

Deacon Francis Burke was named director of the Marie Joseph Spiritual Center in Biddeford.

Burke was ordained in 2014 by Cardinal Seán O’Malley, the archbishop of Boston.

Emily Bruce joined Housing Resources for Youth as host home program coordinator.

Bruce will be responsible for implementing a local host home program for the Bath, Brunswick and Topsham school districts serving homeless youth.

PROMOTIONS

Michael Perry was promoted to vice president of finance and chief financial officer at Mid Coast-Parkview Health.

Perry previously served as senior director of finance and controller for Mid Coast-Parkview Health for 17 years.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Steel-Pro Inc. in Rockland was recognized with the Maine Manufacturing Extension Partnership Manufacturing Excellence Award.

Steel-Pro has seen a 40 percent increase in revenues since becoming an ESOP company in 2014.

Raymond White, M.D., of Maine Medical Partners – Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, was recently awarded the Community Surgeon Achievement Award of the year by the American Fracture Association and the Orthopaedic Trauma Association.

Petruccelli, Martin & Haddow was listed in Benchmark Litigation as one of the leading litigation firms in the state.

Attorneys Gerald Petruccelli and James Haddow were recognized as Benchmark Litigation Stars.

Five leaders of Maine’s volunteer community were honored for their dedication to service at the 33rd annual Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism.

Mark Wisecup was recognized as the Volunteer of the Year.

Wisecup, of Windham is a volunteer at Camp Sunshine of Casco and 20-year Navy SEAL Commander.

Jan Cerabona was recognized with the excellence in volunteer leadership award.

Cerabona, of Elliot, is a volunteer coordinator for the Maine Education Association Retired, of Augusta.

Literacy Volunteers of Bangor was recognized with the Outstanding Nonprofit Volunteer Program Award.

The Medication One-on-One Team at Southern Maine Area Agency on Aging, of Scarborough, was recognized with the Outstanding Volunteer Team Award.

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, of Brunswick was named Service Enterprise of the Year.

The Captain Swift Inn in Camden was awarded the prestigious four-diamond rating by AAA.

The inn reopened in November 2018 after a complete renovation. There are currently four, four-diamond properties in Camden.

