COLLEGES

Kara Finnerty scored two goals and Elle Brine added a goal and two assists as Bowdoin shut out Husson 5-0 in field hockey at Brunswick.

Peyton Jackson also had a goal and an assist as the Polar Bears (11-1) jumped to a 5-0 halftime lead over the Eagles (5-6).

Manveer Sandhu also scored for the Polar Bears.

Kimmie Goddard made 10 saves for Husson.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Ally Reynolds scored two goals as UNH beat UMaine 2-0 at Durham, New Hampshire.

Reynolds’ first goal came at 8:32, the second at 83:37 with an assist from Sofia Borea.

Goalkeeper Cat Sheppard made three saves for UNH (7-6, 3-2 America East) .

Kira Kutzinski faced six shots and had a save for Maine.

GOLF

LPGA: Nasa Hataoka birdied three of the final six holes for a 5-under 67 and a share of the first-round lead with Amy Yang in the Buick LPGA Shanghai, the first of four straight events in Asia.

Yang matched Hataoka with six birdies and a bogey.

Americans Jessica Korda and Angel Yin shot 68.

PGA: Jason Day’s attempt to impress International team captain Ernie Els for a spot at the Presidents Cup took a positive turn when he shot a 6-under 66 to sit two strokes off the lead after the opening round of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges at Jeju Island, South Korea.

In the first event of a three-tournament PGA Tour swing through Asia, Byeong Hun An took the lead with a 64 with Joaquin Niemann a stroke behind in second. Day was alone in third place.

Day is hoping Els will chose him as a captain’s pick for the International team against the Tiger Woods-captained U.S. team in December at Royal Melbourne.

TENNIS

KREMLIN CUP: Top-seeded Elina Svitolina lost her opening match at Moscow after having been a break up in the deciding set.

Veronika Kudermetova beat the fourth-ranked Svitolina, who had a first-round bye, 6-2, 1-6, 7-5 in their second-round match.

LUXEMBOURG OPEN: Defending champion Julia Goerges came from a set down to beat Sorana Cirstea 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the second round.

EUROPEAN OPEN: Andy Murray reached the quarterfinals by beating Pablo Cuevas 6-4, 6-3 at Antwerp, Belgium, as the three highest-seeded players were all eliminated.

Murray will next face qualifier Marius Copil, who upset third-seeded Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (7).

Top-seeded Gael Monfils lost 6-3, 6-2 to 18-year-old wild-card entry Jannik Sinner, and No. 2 David Goffin was ousted 6-3, 6-1 by Ugo Humbert.

USTA: Michael Dowse is the new CEO and executive director of the U.S. Tennis Association. He replaces Gordon Smith, who is retiring.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Clint Bowyer has reached an agreement with Stewart-Haas Racing to return to the No. 14 Ford next season.

Bowyer has been with SHR for three of his 15 seasons in the Cup Series. His extension came as the Kansas native headed to his home track on the verge of elimination from the playoffs.

• Two NASCAR teams on their way to Kansas Speedway were involved in separate traffic incidents that damaged race cars.

JTG Daugherty Racing owner Tad Geschickter said the team transporter for Ryan Preece’s No. 47 Cup Series entry caught fire while traveling to Kansas. He said both drivers are fine and the team is “assessing the damage of our trailer and race cars.” The location of the incident was not immediately specified.

The JTG announcement came roughly 12 hours after Kaulig Racing’s truck was in an accident in North Carolina.

The Kaulig truck went off the right side of the road, through a guardrail and down an embankment, then overturned and came to a stop in a wooded area. Both truck drivers were transported to a hospital for evaluation, and the team said both drivers had been released.

Ross Chastain is scheduled to drive the Xfinity race at Kansas on Saturday for Kaulig.

FORMULA ONE: Formula One has reached preliminary agreement to race in Miami in 2021, giving the global series a second race in the U.S.

Despite an earlier push for a street race in downtown Miami that would provide views of waterfront racing, the Miami Grand Prix would instead be on a course running through the parking lots at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

Formula One said the plan is to race in the month of May. The deal must still be approved by Miami-Dade County officials Oct. 28.

The Miami race would join the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, as U.S. races on the calendar. It would also give F1 a fourth race in North America, joining Montreal and Mexico City.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Minnesota Lynx scoring leader Odyssey Sims was sentenced to house arrest after pleading guilty to a drunken-driving charge.

A Hennepin County judge issued a one-year sentence, including 10 days of house arrest to be served at her home in Irving, Texas. Judge Francis Rondoni said the remainder of the sentence would be suspended after Sims completes four years of probation.

One of two gross misdemeanor DWI charges filed against Sims last June was dismissed after Sims pleaded guilty to the other.

Sims was given a test for alcohol after she was pulled over on the interstate near downtown Minneapolis and registered 0.20, more than twice the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.

Sims started all 34 games this season for the Lynx and led the team in scoring with 14.5 points per game.

• The New York Liberty will have a new home next year – Barclays Center.

Team executives told The Associated Press the Liberty will play all their home games at the Brooklyn arena that houses the Nets. The building was recently purchased by Liberty owner Joe Tsai, who also owns the Nets.

Barclays is a huge upgrade for the Liberty. The team played the past two seasons at Westchester County Center, where capacity was more than 2,000 and sellouts were rare. The move to Westchester came as former owner James Dolan was looking to sell the team and save money. Playing at Madison Square Garden – the Liberty’s home for most of the time since the franchise was formed in 1997 – cost about 20 times more than playing in Westchester.

HONORS

SPORTSWOMEN OF THE YEAR: Soccer star Megan Rapinoe and boxer Claressa Shields were honored as Sportswomen of the Year at the Women’s Sports Foundation.

They won in the team and individual categories, the awards coming at the foundation’s 40th annual Salute to Women in Sports.

Rapinoe led the U.S. to victory at the World Cup in France and earned the FIFA Player of the Year award. Shields is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and middleweight champion/

Sheila Johnson, part-owner of the Washington Wizards, Capitals and recent WNBA champion Mystics, won the Billie Jean King Leadership Award. Marta Vieira da Silva, star of the Brazilian national soccer team, won the Wilma Rudolph Courage Award.

