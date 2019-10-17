YARMOUTH — Maggie Murray posted 11 kills and three aces, and Evelyn Lucas had nine kills and five aces as Yarmouth earned a four-set win Thursday against York in a Class B volleyball match.

It was the 12th straight victory for the Clippers (12-1), who won, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-13.

Isabelle Babcock of York recorded 19 digs.

FALMOUTH 3, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Rose Riversmith had 12 kills and five digs, and Annika Hester added three aces, nine digs and seven kills as the Yachtsmen (14-0) downed the Trojans (8-4) at Falmouth, 26-24, 25-16, 25-14.

Katie Phillips helped with 14 assists and five kills.

Olivia Hand led Thornton with eight kills, seven digs and two aces. Savannah Hunter had 17 assists and two aces.

SOUTH PORTLAND 3, BIDDEFORD 0: Maria Degifico had 10 kills and 11 digs, and Ashlee Aceto collected 27 assists as the Red Riots (10-3) handled the Tigers (4-9) in Biddeford, 25-15, 25-11, 25-22.

WINDHAM 3, CHEVERUS 0: Sierra Guite made 13 kills, Lydia Budroe added eight kills and three aces, and Megan Fleck had 25 assists as the Eagles (10-3) beat the Stags (7-5) in three close games in Portland, 26-24, 25-22, 25-22.

Cheverus was led by Liza Rogers with six aces, six kills and seven digs, and Jill Lizotte with five kills and three blocks.

GORHAM 3, PORTLAND 0: Meg Perry recorded nine kills and three aces for the Rams (10-3) in a 25-12, 25-9, 25-16 victory over the Bulldogs (4-8) in Portland.

Meg Young helped out with four kills and five assists.

Kara Eubanks had five blocks and three kills for Portland. Erin Chadbourne finished with eight assists and two kills.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

THORNTON ACADEMY 2, DEERING 1: Jessica Dow and Alyanna Beaudoin scored in the second half as the Trojans (4-9) came from behind to edge the Rams (2-11) in Portland.

Deering’s Sahar Habibzai tallied the only first-half goal, assisted by Darcy Lally.

BOYS’ SOCCER

GREELY 7, YORK 1: Aidan Melville recorded a hat trick, and the Rangers (7-1-4) scored seven unanswered goals after falling behind early against the Wildcats (5-7-1) in Cumberland.

Melville’s first two goals made it 2-1 at halftime. Melville, Andy Moore, Silas Cunningham, Chris Williams and Lucas Goettel each got a goal in the second half.

Josh Gennaro was responsible for York’s goal.

CAPE ELIZABETH 3, POLAND 0: The Capers (5-6-1) got goals from Jack Sands, Dylan Hewitt and Archie McEvoy in a win over the Knights (1-10-3) at Poland.

WEDNESDAY’S FIELD HOCKEY

SANFORD 1, FALMOUTH 0: Kallie Turner’s goal with 21:15 remaining gave the Spartans (8-6) a win over the Yachtsmen (6-8) in Sanford.

Jordan Benvie made seven saves for Sanford.

