ST. GEORGE — Two firetrucks collided, with one rolling on its side and injuring two firefighters, while crews were heading to a reported building on fire on Clark Island Road early Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred along the narrow road leading from Route 73 to Clark Island.

An Owls Head pumper tank truck ended up on its side. Its driver suffered a head injury and a passenger complained of back and neck pain. Both were taken to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport as a precaution, according to Owls Head Fire Chief Frank Ross.

The other truck involved was from St. George and ended up in a ditch.

A witness said the trucks were heading in opposite directions and one veered to avoid a car that had stopped in the road. Long tire marks were visible at the crash site.

Fire departments from multiple towns including St. George, Thomaston, South Thomaston, Cushing, Rockland, Union, Owls Head, Appleton and Warren responded to a fire at a home on Tyler Lane on Clark Island. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was also at the scene.

A six-car garage was flattened and the home was heavily damaged. The house, owned by Bernard Davis Jr., is located across from Craignair Inn and Restaurant. Davis and his dog were not injured in the fire.

The town has assessed the home at $485,000.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to assist in determining the cause.

