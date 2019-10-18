STANDISH — Keegan Meredith passed for 212 yards and three touchdown and rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, leading Bonny Eagle to a 41-14 win over Cheverus in an interclass football game Friday night.

The Class A Scots (6-1) got two touchdowns apiece from Zach Maturo and Shaun Brilliant. Maturo returned a punt 90 yards for the game’s first TD, then scored on a 4-yard run. Brilliant had touchdown receptions of 40 and 88 yards in the fourth quarter to help the Scots pull away.

Meredith also connected with Jacob Humphrey for a 69-yard touchdown.

Sean Tompkins had 102 rushing yards for Class B Cheverus (3-4), including a 60-yard touchdown run. Josh Paquet was 8 of 19 passing for 116 yards and a touchdown – 26 yards to Avery Conant.

LAWRENCE 25, WINDHAM 18: Dylan Coombs connected with Zach Nickerson for a tiebreaking 53-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter, lifting the Bulldogs (6-1) over the Eagles (3-4) in Fairfield.

Windham tied the game on the opening drive of the third quarter when Jason Scott caught a 15-yard pass from Will Ledbetter, who finished with 136 yards passing. Ledbetter also threw a 31-yard TD pass to Anthony Gugilizza, and Boden Sebasteanski made a 22-yard field goal for Windham.

SCARBOROUGH 57, LEWISTON 0: Jarett Flaker scored three touchdowns in the first half as the Red Storm (6-1) handled the Blue Devils (1-6) in Scarborough.

Flaker had touchdown runs of 51 and 44 yards in the first quarter, then caught a 20-yard TD pass from Chase Cleary in the second quarter.

Cleary had a 79-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and Thomas Galeckas added touchdown runs of 43 and 10 yards. Sal DeBenedetto and Samuel Rumelhart each contributed a TD run.

SOUTH PORTLAND 35, WESTBROOK 0: Anthony Poole passed for one touchdown and ran for two – all in the second quarter – as the Red Riots (5-2) rolled past Westbrook/Waynflete (0-7) in Westbrook.

Keenan Jones and Caleb Viola each rushed for touchdown in the first quarter, helping the Red Riots build a 35-0 halftime lead. Frank Tierney was 5 for 5 on extra points.

MASSABESIC 26, GORHAM 14: Nick Roberge rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Mustangs (5-2) to a victory over the Rams (2-5) in Waterboro.

Ricky Hendrix added 84 rushing yards and a touchdown.

PORTLAND 22, NOBLE 17: Jamal Moriba had 28 carries for 247 yards and three touchdowns as Bulldogs (1-6) rallied past the Knights (1-6) at North Berwick.

Moriba’s 49-yard touchdown run – immediately following a Noble fumble that was forced by Nathan Isajar and recovered by Jason Pabitek – gave Portland the lead with just over three minutes remaining. Noble then drove to the Portland 14 before the Bulldogs held on downs.

BRUNSWICK 56, BREWER 18: Owen Richardson had four touchdown runs in the first half, powering the Dragons (7-0) past the Witches (1-6) in Brunswick.

Cody Larson, Kyle LaDuke and Dalton Cooper each rushed for a touchdown, with Cooper scoring on a 95-yard run in the fourth quarter. Noah Goddard threw a 33-yard TD pass to Chandler Coombs.

CONY 34, FALMOUTH 3: Riley Geyer threw two touchdown passes and ran for a TD as the Rams (7-0) downed Falmouth/Greely (3-4) in Augusta.

Geyer finished with 19 carries for 118 yards. Adrian Larrabee and Jamal Carigila each caught a TD pass, and Carigila also rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown.

WELLS 34, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 13: Peyton MacKay rushed for three touchdowns, and the Warriors (6-1) cruised past the Raiders (3-4) at Wells.

MacKay, Matt Tufts and Jonah Potter each had a rushing TD in the first quarter as Wells bolted out to a 21-0 lead. MacKay added a 39-yard touchdown run just before halftime and a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

FREEPORT 41, POLAND 6: Adam Ulrickson finished with more than 200 total yards and four touchdowns as the Falcons (5-1) rolled over the Knights (1-6) at Freeport.

Freeport’s Tre Morris returned the opening kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown. He also ran for a 5-yard touchdown later in the first quarter.

Ulrickson had TD runs of 4, 5 and 35 yards in the first half, then scored the Falcons’ final touchdown in the third quarter.

Poland quarterback Brady Downing had a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

MARANACOOK 34, MT. ARARAT 24: Garit Laliberte accounted for four touchdowns – two rushing, one passing, one receiving – and the Black Bears (7-0) rallied past the Eagles (5-2) in an eight-man game in Readfield.

Laliberte had TD runs of 78 yards and 1 yard, connected with Joey DuPont for a 20-yard scoring pass, and caught a 60-yard pass from DuPont.

Mt. Ararat’s Cody Holman had a rushing TD, a receiving TD and a punt return for a touchdown.

