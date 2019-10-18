Astronaut Jessica Meir will make history this morning when she steps out of the International Space Station for the first all-female spacewalk.

Meir and fellow astronaut Christina Koch will become the first all-woman team of astronauts to do a spacewalk together. Meir, who grew up in Caribou, has dreamed about going to space since she was 5 and wrote in her senior yearbook that her future plan was to go on a spacewalk.

“I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to go out the hatch,” Meir told the Press Herald in a September interview. “That’s when you really feel like an astronaut.”

NASA will air footage of the spacewalk starting at 6:30 a.m. on NASA TV. The spacewalk is scheduled to begin at 7:50 a.m.

On Wednesday, Meir posted a photograph on Twitter and Instagram of herself and Koch giving each other a fist bump while Meir conducted a spacesuit safety check.

“Photos will be much more spectacular once we pass through the hatch,” she tweeted.

The astronauts’ mission will be to replace a failed battery charge-discharge unit with a new power controller unit. NASA said it will take the women just over five hours to install the 230-pound unit, which feeds the space station’s overall power supply.

“The duo will set their suits to battery power on Friday at 7:50 a.m., when the spacewalk officially starts, and exit the Quest airlock. NASA TV begins its live coverage at 6:30 a.m.,” NASA said in its news release. The Quest airlocks is a pressurized space station module that consists of two compartments attached end to end by a connecting bulkhead and hatch.

Once the astronauts leave the space station they will venture to the far side of the station before landing on the Port 6 integrated truss structure. That is where the solar arrays, thermal control radiators and external payloads are located.

According to NASA, the spacewalkers will replace the failed power regulator with a spare BCDU. The failed unit has been in operation since 2000 and was due to return to Earth on the next Space X Dragon resupply ship. The unit regulates the charge to batteries that collect and distribute power to the space station.

The crew of the space station will investigate what went wrong with the BCDU and schedule three battery replacement spacewalks at later dates. Five planned spacewalks to repair a cosmic particle detector will take place in November and December.

