LYNCHBURG, Va. — The University of Maine was overwhelmed early and never had a chance to be competitive in a 59-44 loss to Liberty on Saturday night.

Liberty, an FBS school, improved to 5-2 while Maine dropped to 2-5. Liberty quarterback Stephen Calvert was 23 for 35 for 351 yards and five touchdown passes, while Josh Mack, the former UMaine running back who transferred to Liberty, rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Liberty led 45-17 at the half. Maine desperately tried to rally and pulled within 52-37 early in the fourth quarter, but Liberty held off the charge.

Maine freshman quarterback Joe Fagnano – subbing for injured starter Chris Ferguson – was 25 for 376 for 445 yards and five touchdowns, but Maine was in too much of a hole to pull out. Earnest Edwards had six catches for 127 yards and two scores.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 31, HUSSON 21: Brian Peters threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to DJ James as the Nor’easters (3-3, 1-2 CCC) took a 17-14 lead in the third quarter and held on to beat the Eagles (2-4, 2-1) in Bangor.

Peters scored on a 3-yard run early in the fourth to stretch UNE’s lead to 10 and added a 1-yard run with 2:05 left. Husson got within three on a 4-yard pass from David Morrison to Aidan Hogan before Peters final touchdown.

Peters was 17 of 27 for 223 yards passing. He also rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

Morrison threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns for Husson. Keyshaun Robinson caught two touchdown passes for the Eagles.

COAST GUARD 33, MAINE MARITIME 8: Ryan Jones was 26 of 34 for 353 yards and three touchdown passes, including a pair to Justin Moffatt, as the Bears (5-2) cruised by the Mariners (0-7) at Castine.

Moffatt had 13 catches for 256 yards for Coast Guard.

Dominic Casale had 143 receiving yards on 10 catches, including a fourth touchdown, for Maine Maritime.

TRINITY 43, COLBY 7: Tijani Harris rushed 25 times for 158 yards and three touchdowns as the Bantams (4-2) cruised to a win over the Mules (0-6) in Hartford, Connecticut.

DeVante Reid returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter for Trinity, which took a 22-0 lead in the first half. Quarterback Seamus Lambert completed 9 of 12 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

Matt Panker caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Matt Hersch in the fourth quarter for Colby.

TUFTS 49, BOWDOIN 0: The Jumbos (3-3) outrushed the Polar Bears (0-6) 276-38 on their way to an easy win in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Six players rushed for more than 30 yards for Tufts, led by Trevon Woodson, who had 54 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Matthew Marcantano was 16 for 36 passing for 143 yards for Bowdoin.

WILLIAMS 35, BATES 7: Luke Apuzzi blocked the first quarter punt and Jarrett Wesner scooped it up scored as the Ephs (5-1) jumped out to an early lead and beat the Bobcats (0-6) in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Bobby Maimaron was 11 for 18 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns for Williams.

Brendan Costa passed for 241 yards and two interceptions for Bates. He also rushed eight times for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »