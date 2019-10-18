BAR MILLS – Margaret Anderson Pease passed away on Oct. 16, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine. Margaret was born in Hollis, on May 25, 1925, the daughter of Harry and Hattie (Woodman) Anderson. She graduated from Hollis High School and Gorham Normal School (now the University of Southern Maine, Gorham campus). She taught at Buxton High School, before her marriage to George Marshall Pease in 1948. In support of his long career with the telephone company, she relocated her family nine times, in six different states. After he retired, they relocated one last time to Bar Mills.

Margaret took great pride in her extensive flower gardens, especially the roses. She also enjoyed handicrafts of all kinds, knitting, crocheting, and sewing. Over the years she submitted many prize-winning entries in floral and handicraft categories at Acton Fair. She also enjoyed tennis, bicycling, and genealogy. She cherished the time spent with her grandchildren, and more recently her great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Marshall, who passed away in 2015, after 67 years of marriage, and her brother, Frank. She is survived by her daughter, Marsha and her husband, Jacob Sartz; son, Martin and his wife, Terri; and son, Weston. She leaves three grandchildren, James and his wife, Amber, Alison and her husband, Nicholas, and Hilary and her husband, Kole. She leaves six great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 12-2 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. A graveside service will immediately follow at South Buxton (Tory Hill) Cemetery. Pastor Ron Sargent will officiate. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions can be made to:

The Buxton – Hollis Historical Society

PO BOX 34

Buxton, ME 04093

