Biddeford High never led in the first half, then dominated the second and defeated Deering 27-12 in a Class B South football game Friday night at Memorial Field.

Aidan Donovan rushed 24 times for 192 yards and two touchdowns for Biddeford. Scott Kelly and Kurtis Edgewater also ran in for scores.

Biddeford improved to 5-2, while the Rams (2-4) lost their third straight game.

The teams were tied 6-6 at halftime. A costly turnover and some key penalties kept the Tigers down.

“We’re were mad at ourselves,” Donovan said. “We weren’t playing like we should have played.”

Galen Carey of Deering intercepted a pass near midfield and returned it 30 yards to the Tigers’ 19. Deering drove and got a break when lineman Mark Oryem recovered a fumble to keep possession. The Rams scored on Travis Soule’s 4-yard run. The conversion run attempt failed and Deering led 6-0 at the start of the second period.

Soule, a dangerous running back, missed last week’s game with an ankle injury and was used sparingly Friday night (nine carries, 32 yards).

“We have too many injuries to overcome,” Deering Coach Rob Susi said. Starting quarterback James Opio and chief receiver Mike Randall did not play. (Soule) “would run a play and come off. And he couldn’t play defense.

“It’s just tough, and (Biddeford) is very good.”

The Tigers tied the game later in the second quarter when Donovan burst through a huge opening, sprinting 79 yards for a touchdown.

“When you see a hole that big, it’s like Christmas,” Donovan said.

The Tigers also tried to run for two points and failed.

Biddeford had two more big chances foiled by penalties. Earlier in the quarter, Kelly ran 55 yards to the end zone, but it was called back because an illegal shift.

With 1:18 remaining in the half, a bad snap had Deering’s punter tackled on his own 3. But a facemask call kept the Rams in possession.

“We made some big mistakes,” Biddeford Coach Brian Curit said.

The Tigers got going in the second half, outgaining Biddeford 196 yards to 27. On their second possession, they got a third-down, 17-yard pass from Marc Reali to Kelly, and then mostly pounded it inside with Donovan. At the 20, Edgerton scored on a counter. Donovan ran in the 2-point conversion for a 14-6 lead.

As the game went on, Donovan became harder to bring down.

“He’s a tremendous football player,” Curit said. “He has a motor that does not quit.”

Deering backed up on its next drive, with a third-down sack by Anthony Mariello and Jack Smith. A short Rams punt gave Biddeford the ball at the Deering 22. Kelly scored from the 5. Zach Audet’s extra-point kick made it 21-6.

The Rams fumbled on their next possession. Aushe Edmond of the Tigers recovered at the Deering 41. Donovan collected his second touchdown, from the 2, and the Tigers led 27-6.

Deering closed to 27-12 with a drive fueled by Biddeford penalties and Soule’s 24-yard run. Soule capped it with a 1-yard plunge with 6:45 left.

Next week, Biddeford will be home against Kennebunk and Deering will be at Cheverus.

