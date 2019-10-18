Fun and frightening Halloween activities are rapidly approaching as towns across the region get into the spirit of the season. From haunted happenings and spooky scares to other activities to celebrate this ghostly time of year, what follows is a sampling of events in the area.

BRIDGTON

The town will host a Halloween party on Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m. There will be costume contests, games, a community dinner and a movie. The event will be held at the Town Hall, 26 North High St.

The Bridgton Alliance Church will host Fall Harvest Party: A Safe Alternative to Halloween on Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. at 368 Harrison Road. The event is free and meant for children, with carnival-type games and candy.

CASCO

Casco Recreation will host a party at the Community Center, 940 Meadow Road, on Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. A theater group from Lake Region High School will create a haunted room, and there will be arts and crafts, games and candy. The event is family-friendly and geared towards children aged preschool through fifth grade, although all are welcome.

GRAY

The Maine Wildlife Park will host a Harvest Festival Oct. 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 56 Game Farm Road. There will be fall-themed games, activities and attractions, including area businesses with candy for attendees who wear their Halloween costumes.

The Recreation Department is hosting its annual Halloween party Oct. 26 from 4-6 p.m. at the Pennell Municipal Complex, 24 Main St. There will be a trunk-or-treat, a haunted lab, a spooky walk in the woods, a scavenger hunt and gym games.

NAPLES

Naples Recreation will host its Second Annual Ghouls and Games Costume Party on Oct. 30 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the Town Office Gymnasium, 15 Village Green Lane. There will be games, face painting, pumpkin decorating, prizes, refreshments and other activities. The event is free and family friendly, and dressing up is highly encouraged.

NEW GLOUCESTER

Pineland Farms, located at 15 Farm View Drive, will offer a variety of Halloween-themed activities. The corn maze will be open Oct. 25, 26, 27 and 28 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The 6th Annual Haunted Woods Walk and Spooky Corn Maze will take place Oct. 25 and 26 from 6-9 p.m. The cost is $12 per person, and flashlights and adult supervision are required. Mature audience suggested. Walks will depart every 10 minutes.

There will also be a pumpkin carving event on Oct. 31 from 10-11:30 a.m. in the Education Barn. The cost is $5 per person, with pre-registration required. Costumes are encouraged.

RAYMOND Camp Hinds will be hosting Fright Night on Oct. 25 and 26 from 7-10 p.m. at 146 Plains Road. There will be guided tours every 45 minutes, and the cost is $15 a person. The event is meant for attendees ages 13 and up. The town will close Main Street from 5-8 p.m. on Halloween, and the Raymond Village Library, at 3 Meadow Road, will be open for the evening. There will be stories for younger kids and popcorn.

SEBAGO

The Department of Recreation is hosting a Halloween costume dance on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 406 Bridgton Road. There will also be a trunk-or-treat event in the parking lot at 7 p.m.

STANDISH

The Old Red Church Halloween Haunt will be held Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at 55 Oak Hill Road. The historic site is over 200 years old, and attendees will investigate the building and neighboring cemetery for spirits. They will also learn about paranormal investigation techniques and have the opportunity to try some themselves. The cost is $20 per person.

Parks and Recreation will host its Halloween Spooktacular on Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m. at George E. Jack Elementary School, 15 Northeast Road. The event will feature games, contests, food, prizes, music and a costume parade. Wear your costume and bring your decorated pumpkin to enter the contests.

WINDHAM

Trunk or Treat will be held Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m. at Windham Middle School, 408 Gray Road. This free community event is open to families with children in eighth grade or younger. Outstanding costumes will be recognized, and there will be photo booth opportunities in the cafeteria.

