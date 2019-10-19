I met Kate Snyder while I was working at Hannaford. I’ve been following the mayor’s race and recognized Kate and said “Hi!”
Kate took the time to really listen to what I had to say. She wasn’t pushing an agenda or trying to sell me on her candidacy. She just listened, and I had the feeling that if she had a notebook she would have been taking notes. She’s open and honest. And smart!
I think the current mayor has a good heart, but the job is just not right for him. Kate’s style is right for Portland. We need someone who can listen and bring more people into the conversation at City Hall, everyone from someone working the checkout to someone driving a bus or teaching our kids. Vote for Kate!
Gretchen Phoenix
Portland
