Central Maine Power’s website informed customers Thursday morning that power wouldn’t be restored for nearly five decades.
First, a failed billing system followed by thousands of ignored complaint calls. And now this.
Oh – and they want a rate increase.
This storm was not a surprise. Presumably, CMP planned for it and scripted messaging in advance?
Let’s hope the state of Maine finds an alternative to CMP; it may take five decades for CMP to rebuild its reputation. May I suggest holding back on their request for an increase for the time being?
Sue Randall
Scarborough
