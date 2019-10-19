Central Maine Power’s website informed customers Thursday morning that power wouldn’t be restored for nearly five decades.

First, a failed billing system followed by thousands of ignored complaint calls. And now this.

Oh – and they want a rate increase.

This storm was not a surprise. Presumably, CMP planned for it and scripted messaging in advance?

Let’s hope the state of Maine finds an alternative to CMP; it may take five decades for CMP to rebuild its reputation. May I suggest holding back on their request for an increase for the time being?

Sue Randall

Scarborough

