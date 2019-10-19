On Nov. 5, the citizens of Westbrook must elect a mayor who will best lead with integrity. I fully support Michael Foley for that role.

I’ve served with Michael as a city councilor for years. He is knowledgeable about our budget and a hard worker. I know him to be honest, direct and true to his convictions.

I also feel compelled to publicly state that I am not supporting Phil Spiller’s bid for mayor.

Recent campaign materials are circulating that appear as my endorsement of Phil’s candidacy. Phil took portions of a statement I wrote years ago, in response to a letter he wrote to me, and composed what looks like my support for his candidacy. This is not true. Despite my requests that he stop circulating this inaccurate material, Phil continues to distribute it.

On Nov. 5, please join me to elect Michael Foley for mayor of Westbrook.

Colleen Hilton

former mayor of Westbrook

Westbrook

