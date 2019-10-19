Biddeford has come a long way in the last decade.
When I moved back to the area, Biddeford was in need of an economic boost. It was a shadow of the town I remember it being when I was growing up. But a transformation has taken place. There is life on Main Street, new development and a stronger sense of community. Even The Boston Globe has taken notice! The paper recently highlighted five reasons to visit Biddeford.
I’m grateful for the city’s progress. Biddeford is moving in the right direction because of Mayor Alan Casavant. He’s made tough decisions, overcome obstacles and delivered positive results. At a time when politics in this country is at its lowest, Casavant always takes the high road.
Mayor Casavant deserves another term in office. He can keep the momentum that’s been building in Biddeford going. He’s got my vote and earned my confidence.
Jen Burke
Biddeford
