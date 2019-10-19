As a practicing physician in Westbrook for almost 50 years, I have witnessed many changes in my beloved “Paper City.” Westbrook is, indeed, facing change and change inevitably involves complexities: e.g., the urban renewal fiasco of the 1970s.
In our time now, we need a mayor who is heart and soul for Westbrook’s best interests.
Incumbent Mayor Mike Sanphy has lived in Westbrook his entire adult life. He retired as a sergeant after 40 years on the Westbrook Police force; was a volunteer firefighter for 20 years; served on the Westbrook City Council for six years; was Westbrook Historical Society president for 10 years, and has worked with Blais & Hay Funeral Home for 30 years. This resume certainly proves his commitment and dedication. He will make decisions based on his intimate knowledge of our city, guided by his conscience and experience.
Mike Sanphy is from Westbrook and for Westbrook, and I wholeheartedly support his re-election as mayor.
Ira W. Stockwell Jr.
Westbrook
