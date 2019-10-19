In 2014 I moved back to Maine after being forced out of two consecutive apartments because of gentrification. In 2015 Portland’s rents increased by a staggering 17 percent over the year before. In five years I’ve seen Portland transformed.
Gentrification is a global problem. The U.N. has concluded that short-term rentals are one factor – as is the assumption that housing should be viewed as an investment rather than a human right.
While the federal and state governments need to do more, the responsibility rests squarely on the city. Thirty to 40 people lacking homes die here annually. The City Council must take immediate action.
Mayor Ethan Strimling has been one consistent voice standing with renters. He’s taken some hard stances even when it alienates the developers and property owners who fund local campaigns. I believe he has the vision to guide this city into a livable future for all. This year, join me in ranking Strimling first.
Grayson Lookner
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Another View: Warren fools no one by avoiding Medicare tax talk
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Don’t expect feds to help us if Maine won’t help them
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Snyder will foster cooperation, respect in Portland City Hall
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Vote for Portland candidates who put taxpayers first
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Spiller will serve Westbrook everywhere he goes
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.