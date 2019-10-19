In 2014 I moved back to Maine after being forced out of two consecutive apartments because of gentrification. In 2015 Portland’s rents increased by a staggering 17 percent over the year before. In five years I’ve seen Portland transformed.

Gentrification is a global problem. The U.N. has concluded that short-term rentals are one factor – as is the assumption that housing should be viewed as an investment rather than a human right.

While the federal and state governments need to do more, the responsibility rests squarely on the city. Thirty to 40 people lacking homes die here annually. The City Council must take immediate action.

Mayor Ethan Strimling has been one consistent voice standing with renters. He’s taken some hard stances even when it alienates the developers and property owners who fund local campaigns. I believe he has the vision to guide this city into a livable future for all. This year, join me in ranking Strimling first.

Grayson Lookner

Portland

