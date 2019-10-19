FALMOUTH – Sue Spence, 75, of Falmouth and Charlotte, N.C., died peacefully Oct. 6, 2019, surrounded by family.Born in Lewiston, she is survived by two sons, Matthew and Jonathan of Charlotte, N.C. and four grandchildren.Sue was a lifelong teacher, having taught in gifted and talented programs in Falmouth and Gray, where she was admired by students and parents alike.She will be remembered for her enormous personality and sense of humor, and her love of family, friends and puppies.Those interested in honoring Sue can make donations to:Destination Home Puppy [email protected]

