SCARBOROUGH — Brady King scored two goals and set up another Saturday to lead Gorham to a 4-1 win over Scarborough in a Class A South boys’ soccer match.

Travis Matheson and Grant Meadow each added a goal, and Romain Salvi made five saves as Gorham (10-2-1) kept itself in contention for the No. 1 seed in the regional playoffs.

Thomas Donahue scored for Scarborough (8-2-3), which lost its second straight after an 11-game unbeaten streak. Evan Kelleher assisted on the goal, and Alex Bachman stopped five shots.

FALMOUTH 3, WESTBROOK 1: Gus Ford scored two second-half goals to lead the Yachtsmen (11-1-1) past the Blue Blazes (6-4-3) in Falmouth.

The game was tied 1-1 at halftime, as Rion Dos Santos of Falmouth and Yahya Altaie of Westbrook exchanged goals.

Joshua LeFevre, Sam Gearan and Noah Piers each got an assist for Falmouth, and Jackson Quinn made four saves.

Westbrook’s Sabri Lomomi stopped nine shots.

GREELY 1, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Aidan Melville scored from Silas Cunningham midway through the second half to lift the Rangers (8-1-4) over the Patriots (6-4-2) in Gray.

HALL-DALE 7, LISBON 1: Akira Warren broke his school’s single-season record for goals, finishing with six goals as the Bulldogs (13-0-1) ended their regular season with a win over the Greyhounds (9-5) in Lisbon Falls.

Warren, a senior who now has 39 goals this season, connected for four goals in the first half to help Hall-Dale build a 5-0 lead. His third goal broke the team record of 35 goals.

FOOTBALL

YORK 55, MORSE 6: The Wildcats (6-1) got three touchdowns from Caleb Pappagallo and two apiece from Hayden Henriksen and Riley Linn in a win over the Shipbuilders (1-6) at Bath.

Teagan Hynes also contributed a touchdown as York remained in third place in the Class C South Crabtree point standings heading into the regular-season final against No. 2 Wells.

BOOTHBAY 28, TRAIP ACADEMY 12: The Seahawks (4-3) pulled away from a 6-6 halftime deadlock to defeat the Rangers (3-4) in an eight-man game in Kittery.

Traip quarterback Bobby Lane was 12 of 22 for 227 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted four times. Two Traip drives ended inside the Boothbay 20 on tipped interceptions.

Isaac Henderson had 44 yards rushing and 46 yards receiving for the Rangers.

OAK HILL 40, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 20: Sam Lindsay scored three touchdowns, and Gavin Rawstrom ran for two touchdowns and passed for two TDs as the Raiders (4-3) defeated the Phoenix (5-2) in Wales.

Oak Hill, aided by two interceptions and a fumble recovery, built a 33-6 lead in the first half. Lindsay followed Rawstrom’s two TD runs with touchdown runs of 26 and 24 yards and a 40-yard reception.

Rawstrom added a 17-yard touchdown to Caden Thompson in the second half.

Spruce Mountain’s Jack Bryant threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Michael Shaw, then ran for a TD. Brandon Frey’s 5-yard run capped the scoring.

WATERVILLE 22, NOKOMIS 7: Anthony Singh rushed for 159 yards, including a 79-yard touchdown run, and also recovered a fumble as the Purple Panthers (2-5) kept their playoff hopes alive in Class C North with a win over the Warriors (0-7) in Fairfield.

Waterville also got short TD runs from Liam VonOesen and Trafton Gilbert.

