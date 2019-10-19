SCARBOROUGH — Mary Kate Bayer’s goal with 7:25 remaining lifted 11th-seeded Falmouth to an upset over sixth-seeded Scarborough in a Class A South field hockey preliminary-round game Saturday.

Sarah Greenlaw turned aside 15 shots to earn the shutout for Falmouth (7-8-1), which advances to face No. 3 Gorham in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Abby Roy stopped three shots for Scarborough (9-5-1).

THORNTON ACADEMY 2, WINDHAM 1: Adriana Marianacci took a pass at the post from Olivia Lambert and put home the winner in the second half as the eighth-seeded Golden Trojans (8-6-1) edged the ninth-seeded Eagles (7-8) in a Class A South prelim at Saco.

Thornton’s Jaigan Boudreau opened the scoring on a penalty corner in the first half, but Danielle Libby answered on a penalty corner 8:26 later.

Madison Vachon recorded three saves for the Trojans. Windham’s Molly McAllister had five saves.

Thornton faces top-seeded Biddeford in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

SOCCER

WELLS 7, POLAND 2: Sarah Webb converted a pair of penalty kick in the span of a minute early in the first half, and the Warriors (6-7) cruised past the Knights (1-13) in Poland.

Abby Durost also scored twice, and Sydney Belanger, Franny Ramsdell and Emma Badger each had a goal and an assist for Wells. Grace Boucher contributed an assist.

Madison Goss got both goals for Poland.

PORTLAND 4, MARSHWOOD 1: Kendall Sniper set up goals by Annika More and Toni Stevenson as the Bulldogs (10-2-1) overcame an early deficit against the Hawks (7-7) in South Berwick.

Annika More put home a cross from Sniper, and Stevenson finished a rebound after a shot by Sniper.

Stevenson and More each added a goal in the second half.

Serafina Melino scored on a set piece from 45 yards to give Marshwood a 1-0 lead.

MESSALONSKEE 2, BRUNSWICK 1: Lydia Bradfield scored both goals to lead the Eagles(7-3-3) to a win over the Dragons (10-3) in Oakland.

Hannah DelGiudice made eight saves for Messalonskee.

Molly Taub scored for Brunswick, and Aisley Snell stopped six shots.

MARANACOOK 4, MORSE 1: Evelyn St. Germain scored two goals to lead the Black Bears (8-2-3) over the Shipbuilders (5-7-1) in Readfield.

Ella Delisle and Grace Dwyer each added a goal, and Emily Harper recorded three assists.

Morse got a goal from Emily Martin.

VOLLEYBALL

SANFORD/NOBLE 3, KENNEBUNK 1: Sage Study had 10 kills and five blocks for the Spartans (2-12) as they defeated the Rams (1-12) at Sanford, 25-23, 12-25, 25-20, 25-20.

Lillian Findlan contributed eight kills and a pair of blocks, Grace Curley had 16 digs, and Tori Lawrence and Grace Davie combined for 26 assists.

BRUNSWICK/MT. ARARAT 3, THORNTON ACADEMY 2: The Dragons (3-10) rallied after losing two of the first three games to defeat the Trojans (10-3) in Saco, 25-12, 15-25, 16-25, 25-23, 15-11.

Naomi Martin led the Dragons with 21 assists. Brunswick had 22 aces and just five service errors.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous