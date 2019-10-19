HAMDEN, Conn. — Michael Lombardi, Ethan Leyh, Ethan de Jong and Wyatt Bongiovanni scored Saturday night as eighth-ranked Quinnipiac defeated the University of Maine 4-3 in a nonconference men’s hockey game.

Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup had two goals for the Black Bears (3-2) against the Bobcats (3-1). Eduards Tralmaks added a goal in the third period.

Tim Doherty and JD Greenway had two assists each for Maine.

FIELD HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 1, KEENE STATE 0: Abbie Staples scored on a penalty corner late in the first quarter and USM (9-8, 7-2 Little East) beat Keene State (10-6, 8-2) at Gorham to earn its first win over the Owls since the 2003 league final.

Dorina Sirois had an assist for the Huskies, and Lindsay Pych made six saves.

Rachel Loseby had one save for Keene State.

ST. JOSEPH’S 3, LASELL 0: Megan Quirion scored from Meghan Hill with 4:26 left in the first half, and the Monks (12-3, 5-0 Great Northeast Athletic) beat the Lasers (7-8, 4-2) at Newton, Massachusetts.

Alexa Gutowski added a goal on a pass from Alexandra Belaire 8:08 into the third quarter, while Sophia Jacques rounded out the scoring for St. Joseph’s with an unassisted goal in the final minute of the game.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 4, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 1: Jillian Lachapelle scored two goals as the Nor’easters (9-7, 8-1 CCC) jumped out to a 3-0 first-quarter lead in a win over the Golden Bears (7-8, 3-6) in Biddeford.

Reanna Boulay and Kendra MacDonald also scored.

WILLIAMS 1, BATES 0: Emma Ticknor scored 5:16 into the game as the Ephs (11-1, 7-1 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (8-4, 4-4) in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

AMHERST 2, COLBY 0: Franny Daniels scored in the first quarter and Beth Williams in the second as the Mammoths (8-5, 3-5 NESCAC) beat the Mules (8-4, 4-4) in Waterville.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

SOUTHERN MAINE 3, EASTERN NAZARENE 0: Abigail Mazza had a goal and an assist to lead the Huskies (6-9-1) past the Lions (2-9-1) in North Quincy, Massachusetts.

Ciera Berthiaume and Alex Allain also scored for Southern Maine.

ST. JOSEPH’S 2, ALBERTUS MAGNUS 0: Kayley Mattos scored an unassisted goal in the 50th minute to break a scoreless tie, and the Monks (11-2-2, 7-1-1 GNAC) beat the Falcons (7-6-1, 4-5-1) in New Haven, Connecticut.

McKenzie Murphy added an insurance goal with less than two minutes left.

BOWDOIN 6, MAINE MARITIME 0: Annie Pyne and Talia Missan each scored two goals as the Polar Bears (5-6-1) beat the Mariners (9-3) in Brunswick.

Morgen Gallagher and Ali Dougal added a goal apiece. Dougal and Isa Quintana each had an assist.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 3, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 0: Katie Beaudoin, Delaney Mullen and Jessie Maywalt scored as the Nor’easters (8-4-2, 3-2-0 CCC) cruised to a win over the Golden Bears (6-8-2, 2-2-1) at Biddeford.

Caroline Meuse, Caroline Wilson and Alyssa Boilard each had an assist. Jenna Pannone made two saves.

WILLIAMS 2, BATES 0: Victoria Laino and Emma Lynch scored in the second half as the Ephs (8-3-1, 6-2 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (2-9-1, 0-7) in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

MEN’S SOCCER

ST. JOSEPH’S 7, EMMANUEL 2: Mitchell Duncan scored two goals as the Monks (12-0-2, 7-0-1 GNAC) scored four times in the first half and cruised past the Saints (7-7, 4-4) in Boston.

Jason Umbehr scored twice in the second half for St. Joseph’s. Keenan Welzel, Quinn Hewitt and Niko DeCola also scored for the Monks.

WILLIAMS 1, BATES 0: Jules Oberg converted a penalty kick with 5:40 remaining in the second overtime as the Ephs (5-3-4, 3-2-2 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (8-4-1, 4-3-1) in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

David Goodstein had seven saves for Bates.

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 3, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: The Golden Bears (9-5-1, 3-2-0 CCC) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half and beat the Nor’easters (7-6-2, 1-4) in Biddeford.

MAINE MARITIME 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Matt Caron scored twice as the Mariners (10-3-1) opened a 3-0 lead and beat the Huskies (0-13-3) at Gorham.

Noah Perry scored for USM, assisted by Zekariya Shaib.

