I’m a veteran from Brunswick, and I personally believe the commander in chief should live up to our highest standards and values. For that reason, and for the security of our country and the sanctity of our elections, I believe Donald Trump must be impeached.
I served overseas, and I know firsthand the risks and sacrifices made every day by our troops. Trump’s shameful conduct has reduced our standing in the world and makes us less safe.
Donald Trump has repeatedly obstructed justice and refused to be held accountable by elected leaders. We cannot abide a would-be dictator who abuses executive power and seeks to undermine our democracy.
Sen. Susan Collins swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic. She must keep that oath now and impeach Donald Trump.
Gordon MacMullen
Brunswick
