Maine game wardens are investigating the death of a Montville woman in an ATV crash Sunday.

Rachel Curtis, 30, died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash on a dirt road in the Frye Mountain Wildlife Management Area, Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesman Mark Latti said in a news release. The vehicle crashed just before noon.

Curtis was a passenger on a Polaris Sportsman 850 ATV being driven about a mile from the main road, Latti said. Part of the 5,200-acre wildlife area is in Montville.

Wardens and the Waldo County District Attorney’s Office will decide if the driver of the ATV will be charged, Latti said. The driver was not identified. Latti said no more information was available because the crash is still being investigated.

