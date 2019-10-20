NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans came up with an amazing goal-line stand to stop the Los Angeles Chargers.

Not once, not twice, but thrice.

Each time, they needed the replay official to overturn the call on the field, first negating two Chargers touchdowns, and a final ruling that gave the ball – and the game – to the Titans.

Jurrell Casey recovered a fumble by Melvin Gordon at the goal line with 15 seconds left, and Tennessee pulled out a 23-20 victory Sunday after a frantic final minute.

Gordon initially was ruled down shy of the goal line at the 1. Casey came out of the pile with the ball, and the Titans (3-4) started celebrating. The play was reviewed and overturned.

The Chargers (2-5) thought they had scored the go-ahead touchdown twice in the final 44 seconds.

“On the field, we won it twice,” Chargers tight end Hunter Henry said.

First, a Philip Rivers pass to Austin Ekeler was called a touchdown, but the replay official ruled Ekeler didn’t break the plane of the end zone as he was tackled by Kenny Vaccaro and Logan Ryan.

After a false start and a defensive pass interference penalty in the end zone, Gordon went over right tackle with 34 seconds left for what officials ruled a 1-yard TD, but again the play was overturned on replay review. That set up Gordon’s final run with 19 seconds left.

Ryan Tannehill threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns in his first start since the Titans benched Marcus Mariota.

Rivers passed for 329 yards and two TDs.

PACKERS 42, RAIDERS 24: Aaron Rodgers threw for 429 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another as Green Bay (6-1) beat visiting Oakland (3-3).

Rodgers completed 25 of 31 passes to eight different targets and finished with the first perfect passer rating of his career.

Even with top target Davante Adams sidelined for the third straight game because of turf toe, Rodgers threw for his most touchdowns in a game since Sept. 28, 2015, against the Chiefs.

Derek Carr finished 22 of 28 for 293 yards and two touchdowns but had two costly turnovers for the Raiders, who lost their eighth straight against Green Bay going back to 1990.

SAINTS 36, BEARS 25: Teddy Bridgewater passed for 281 yards and two touchdowns, and visiting New Orleans (6-1) improved to 5-0 without injured quarterback Drew Brees.

Bridgewater completed 23 of 38 passes, Michael Thomas had nine receptions for 131 yards, and Latavius Murray ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bears (3-3) lost their second straight, with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky struggling after missing a game because of a shoulder injury.

RAVENS 30, SEAHAWKS 16: Lamar Jackson ran for 116 yards and a touchdown, made key throws when necessary and led Baltimore (5-2) to an impressive win at Seattle (5-2).

Jackson outshined Russell Wilson on a day when the Seahawks quarterback finally made his first critical mistake of the season. Marcus Peters, traded to Baltimore less than a week ago, intercepted a pass by Wilson and returned it for his fifth career touchdown.

COLTS 30, TEXANS 23: Jacoby Brissett threw a career-high four touchdown passes, and Indianapolis (4-2) sealed a victory at home against Houston (4-3) with Darius Leonard’s late interception.

Brissett was 26 of 39 for 326 yards.

VIKINGS 42, LIONS 30: Kirk Cousins matched a career high with four touchdown passes, leading surging Minnesota (5-2) to a win at Detroit (2-3-1).

Detroit’s Matthew Stafford also threw four touchdown passes, all to Marvin Jones, and became the fastest to reach 40,000 yards passing in NFL history. And Jones became the first Lions player in the Super Bowl era with four receiving TDs in a game.

RAMS 37, FALCONS 10: Jared Goff threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Los Angeles (4-3) snapped a three-game losing streak with a win at reeling Atlanta (1-6).

The Falcons suffered their fifth straight loss and had quarterback Matt Ryan leave the game because of an ankle injury. Ryan’s right leg bent awkwardly as he was sacked by Aaron Donald and fumbled early in the fourth quarter.

CARDINALS 27, GIANTS 21: Chase Edmonds rushed for career highs of 126 yards and three touchdowns, overshadowing the return of Giants star running back Saquon Barkley as visiting Arizona (3-3-1) beat New York.

Barkley rushed for 72 yards on 18 carries, including a 7-yard run that got the Giants within 24-21 with 8:13 to go.

BILLS 31, DOLPHINS 21: Tre’Davious White forced two second-half turnovers, Micah Hyde returned an onside kick for a touchdown, and Buffalo (5-1) rallied past visiting Miami (0-6).

Josh Allen led fourth-quarter touchdown drives following an interception and a fumble recovery, and the Bills matched their best start to a season in 11 years.

JAGUARS 27, BENGALS 17: Gardner Minshew led a fourth-quarter touchdown drive that put Jacksonville (3-4) ahead to stay, and Yannick Ngakoue returned an interception 23 yards to clinch a victory at Cincinnati (0-7).

49ERS 9, WASHINGTON 0: Robbie Gould made field goals from 28, 22 and 29 yards to provide the only points in an ugly win by visiting (6-0) San Francisco over Washington (1-6) in steady rain and driving wind.

San Francisco is 6-0 for the third time in franchise history, and first since 1990.

