HANOVER, N.H. — Briana Ricker scored with just over a minute remaining in the third quarter Sunday afternoon to lift the University of Maine to a 2-1 victory against Dartmouth in a nonconference field hockey game.

Chloe Walton scored in the fifth minute for Maine (6-8) from Cassandra Mascarenhas. Katie Persin then tied the game for the Big Green in the second quarter from Maddie Donahue.

Isabella Santucci had five saves for Dartmouth.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

BOSTON UNIVERSITY 3, MAINE 1: Kaleigh Donnelly had a goal and an assist as the Terriers (3-1-1, 2-1-1 Women’s Hockey East) defeated the Black Bears (2-3-1, 0-2) at Orono.

Kristina Schuler and Courtney Correia also scored for BU. Nara Elia had two assists, Brenna Scarpaci and Abby Cook each had one, and Corinne Schroeder made 27 saves.

Tereza Vanisova scored for Maine from Taylor Leech and Brittany Colton.

Carly Jackson stopped 24 shots for the Black Bears.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

BOWDOIN 2, BATES 0: The Polar Bears (6-6-1, 2-5-1 NESCAC) scored in each half and shut out the Bobcats (2-10-1, 0-8) at Lewiston.

Jamie Lau scored midway through the first half, then Lynn Farquhar made it 2-0 in the second, from Morgen Gallagher in the 65th minute.

Elizabeth Crawford had seven saves for Bates.

MARYLAND-BALTIMORE COUNTY 2, MAINE 1: The Retrievers (2-11-2, 1-5 America East) scored two goals in the second half to rally past the Black Bears (5-7-1, 1-5-1) at Orono.

Nicole Bailey scored in the first minute for Maine, converting from Jane Stevens for her second goal of the season.

The Retrievers scored their goals 47 seconds apart.

Laura Ventura scored first from Christina Corbi, and Corbi added the game-winner from Danielle Fuentes.

