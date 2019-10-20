Roughly 2,400 customers of Central Maine Power remained without electricity at midafternoon Sunday after several days of repair efforts, though the company predicted it would restore most service by evening.

A gusty nor’easter on Thursday knocked out power to roughly 180,000 of CMP’s 646,359 customers, with an estimated 32,707 still without electricity late Friday night.

Hundreds of line workers from Maine and the wider New England region – and even some from Canada – worked through the weekend, restoring power to all but about 5,000 customers by Saturday night.

The number ticked down through Sunday morning, dropping to just under 4,500 at noon. By 3 p.m., CMP reported the number had fallen to 2,442.

“We’ve thrown everything we have at that Brunswick-Harpswell area,” where many customers experienced outages, said Catharine Hartnett, a spokeswoman for CMP.

Hartnett said Sunday afternoon that power would be restored to most customers by the evening “with a few exceptions.”

Emera Maine, which serves northern and eastern Maine, reported 77 customers without power at 3:50 p.m. Sunday, down from around 260 the night before.

Harpswell, with its jagged coastline, made up the bulk of CMP outages in Cumberland County, with 884 customers lacking power at midday, according to the company’s website. Portland still had 277 reported outages.

Lincoln County had about 1,800 customers without power, including 718 in Bristol and several hundred others in Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor.

Some customers are questioning whether outages in their areas have been undercounted, however. With such a high volume of work, CMP’s outage numbers have fluctuated unpredictably, at times going climbing after appearing to fall.

The number of outages in Freeport went up, for instance, from a reported 130 Saturday night to 164 early Sunday morning.

Hartnett, the CMP spokeswoman, said the company’s outage reports came from a “predictive” model that combined smart meter data and customer reports.

“On occasion, the website may not indicate that a road or an individual house is out of power,” she said in an email. “This does not mean that the company is unaware of the outage if it has been reported to us.”

She also noted that outage numbers tend to fluctuate because workers occasionally cut power temporarily to repair the system.

For those still without electricity, the city of Portland has opened warming shelters in the Reiche Community Center at 166 Brackett St. and the Riverton Community Center at 1600 Forest Ave.

The Riverton shelter will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. The Reiche center will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

On Peaks Island, the community center lobby will be open 24 hours through the weekend, city spokeswoman Jessica Grondin said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »