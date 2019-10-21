ALFRED — A York County judge sentenced an Acton woman to 32 years in prison for fatally stabbing her ex-husband in front of their two young children in February 2017.

Kandee Collind pleaded guilty last year to murdering Scott Weyland during a confrontation soon after a judge sided with him in a bitter custody dispute. She later tried but failed to withdraw that guilty plea, and her long awaited sentencing took place Monday.

Before the judge announced her sentence, Collind delivered a rambling statement in court, apologizing to her former sister-in-law in one moment and defending herself in another.

The sentence handed down Monday is the maximum she could have received under her original plea agreement. Before the jail guard escorted her out, she turned to her family and said, “Bye.”

Assistant Attorney General Meg Elam from the Maine Attorney General’s Office argued for the maximum sentence under the plea deal, which she said balances the violent crime Collind committed in front of her children with her decision to spare them a trial.

Defense attorney Verne Paradie argued for a sentence of 25 years, which is the minimum in Maine for a murder conviction. He asked the judge to consider multiple psychological evaluations of Collind in his decision.

This story will be updated.

