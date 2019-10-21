Greater Portland

Exhibits

Barbara Morris Goodbody Collection, The Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, USM’s Glickman Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, 90+ works, to Oct. 30.

Louisa Wickard Paintings, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth, to Nov. 9.

Royal River Art League, Stonewall Gallery at Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., recent work by members, to Nov. 2.

Ongoing

“Holding Up the Sky,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. Honors the First People of Maine, to February 2020.

Film

Friday 10/25

“Les Sorciers Perdu: Haunted Silent Films,” 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $10-$22, mayostreetarts.org.

Ongoing

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects and scholars, portlandmuseum.org/events/movies.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249.

Museums

Maine Jewish Hall of Fame, grand opening of permanent exhibit, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Narrow Gauge Railroad & Museum, 58 Fore St., Portland, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily to Oct. 27, with trains on the hour, admission $6-$10, mainenarrowgauge.org

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; free admission Friday nights 4-8 p.m., portlandmuseum.org.

Victoria Mansion, 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. daily, 109 Danforth St., $5-$16, victoriamansion.org/your-visit.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org/.

Music

Thursday 10/24

As Friends, 8:30 p.m. formerly known as The Resistance, alternative rock band from Central Maine. Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W. Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Beetlejuice’s Inferno Room, A Boolesque Spectacular: 9 p.m., Empire, 575 Congress St, Portland. $10-$15.

Frank Fotusky, 7 p.m., blues in the style reminiscent of the great East Coast “Piedmont” players, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com.

Friday on a Thursday, 9 p.m., multi-instrumentalist, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com.

Portland Jazz Orchestra, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $5-$10, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Friday 10/25

4th Friday Jazz, 8 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St,. Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

8th Annual Early Music Festival, Oct. 25-27, Early Baroque to the early Romantic period. Meloon Chapel at Woodfords Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland. $25.00, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Delta Knights, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Portland Lobster Company, 180 Commercial St., Portland. Free, portlandlobstercompany.com.

Ghoul of Rock: Maine Academy of Modern Music’s Halloween Show, 5:30 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $10-$12, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Gorilla Finger, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., $1o-$13, www.portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Saturday 10/26

BeefStu, 8:30 p.m. for Dead Heads and Phish Heads, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W Pickett St., South Portland.

Carl Dimow Quartet, 6 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com.

Dean Ford & the Beautiful Ones, Purple Brainz 7 – Tribute 2 Prince, 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $18.

Freeport Open Stage Coffeehouse, 7-9 p.m., relaxed performance opportunity for budding artists, established entertainers; young, old and in between, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. Free.

Monster Mash Funk Bash with Motor Booty Affair, 6-11 p.m., The Sports Dome, 512 Warren Ave., Portland. www.eventbrite.com.

Ongoing

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 7 p.m., Sundays, MJ’s Wine Bar, 1 City Center, Portland. Free, www.bessjacques.com.

Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, live music 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com/event-calendar.

Irish Music Sessions, 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Karaoke @ SPT, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W. Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Dance Party with rotating DJs, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. every Friday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“Admissions,” through Oct. 27, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St. (top of Munjoy Hill), Portland, with 7 p.m. performances Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Call 835-0895.

“Of Murder and Madness,” Thursday-Saturday through Oct. 26, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth, $18-$20, www.thefootlightstheatre.com.

Saturday 10/26

Jekyll & Hyde – Tophat Miniature Productions, 7:30 p.m. gothic musical thriller based on the famous novella and performed by classically trained opera singer, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22, www.brownpapertickets.com.

Midcoast

Film

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure, and foreign film, explorefrontier.com/events/film.

Galleries

“Tracking Spirit,” Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, exhibit of shamanic fiber art by Nancy Marstaller, Susan Mills and Sara Palumbo, through November.

Thursday 10/31

Mystery House 2019 – Jungle Expedition, 4-9 p.m., immersive art installation experience at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick.

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Museums

“Art Purposes: Object Lessons for the Liberal Arts,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Free, www.bowdoin.edu, to Nov. 10.

“Assyria to America,” Walker Gallery at Bowdoin College Museum of Arts in Brunswick; examines the ancient and modern histories of Bowdoin’s six reliefs from ancient Nimrud, to Dec. 13.

Ongoing

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday. 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Free.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday. 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum. Free.

Music

Friday 10/25

Bowdoin College Night – Arianna Smith & 2020, 7:30 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, $12. www.facebook.com.

Gillian Boucher Bob McNeil, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. Award-winning Celtic musicians, $12-$15, sa1.seatadvisor.com.

Karaoke with Stormin’ Norman, 8:30 p.m., Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 38 Centre St., Bath. byrnesirishpub.com.

Saturday 10/26

Shemekia Copeland, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath. Grammy-nominated blues and R&B singer, $29-$41, www.chocolatechurcharts.org, 442-8455.

Freeport Open Stage Coffeehouse, 7 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport. Free.

Suede, 7:30 p.m., UUCB Concerts for a Cause, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick. Cross between Adele, Diana Krall and Bette Midler. $30, www.brownpapertickets.com.

Otis Redding III, A Musical Legacy, 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $25.

Wednesday 10/30

Evan Haines & Friends, 7:30 p.m., Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Fort Andross, Brunswick. Free, www.explorefrontier.com.

Thursday 10/31

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 6 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. Vintage Americana, jazz standards from the American Songbook, R&B. $12, www.cadenzafreeport.com.

Friday 11/1

Tom DiMenn, 6 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. Inspired by Gordon Lightfoot and Harry Chapin. $12.

Beatles For Sale, 7:30 p.m., Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave.,. Topsham, long-running New England tribute band, all ages, www.onthestage.com.

Saturday 11/2

Shawn Mullins with Special Guest Lauren Crosby, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre Street, Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

Theater/Dance Middletown, Thursday-Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. Nov. 1-17. The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick. Moving and funny play exploring the universe of a small American town, Thursday-Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. Nov. 1-17. The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick. Moving and funny play exploring the universe of a small American town, https://www.theaterproject.com.

Friday 10/25

Funny at Frontier, 8 p.m., Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St. Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick, comedy, $12, www.explorefrontier.com.

Saturday 11/2

Standup Comedy Night with The River Comics, 8 p.m. Ground Floor, Freeport, BYOB; glasses, ice and buckets provided, $10.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: