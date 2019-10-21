PORTLAND — Absentee ballots can now be cast in advance of the Nov. 5 election, which has a crowded field of candidates for mayor and the District 3 City Council seat.

Polling locations

Absentee voting is taking place in the State of Maine Room at City Hall Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will continue until Thursday, Oct. 31. Residents may also call the City Clerk’s office to request an absentee ballot mailed to them or one can be requested online.

In the mayor’s race, incumbent Ethan Strimling is looking to fend off challenges from three individuals: District 2 City Councilor Spencer Thibodeau, former School Board Chairman Katherine Snyder and local restaurant worker Travis Curran.

Five candidates are in the race for the District 3 City Council seat held by Councilor Brian Batson, who is not seeking another term. They are Tae Chong, Andrew Graham, Lalah Kargar, Edward Suslovic,and Andrew Volk.

Incumbent at-large Councilor Pious Ali is seeking another term on the council, but is uncontested on the Nov. 5 ballot.

On the school side, there is one contested race. Two individuals, Adam Burk and Samuel Rosenthal are vying for the District 3 School Board seat held by Laurie Davis, who is not seeking re-election.

Board of Education Chairman Roberto Rodriguez and Finance Committee Chairman Anna Trevorrow are running uncontested for two At-Large School Board seats.

There will be two contested races for the Casco Bay Lines Board of Directors. Lauren Webster is challenging incumbent Twain Braden to represent Peaks Island on the board. Incumbent Charles Burr, Sharoan Cohen and Matthew Purington are seeking one At-Large seat. David Crowley is running with no competition for another term as the Cliff Island representative.

On Election Day, polls across the city will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

