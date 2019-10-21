Listening to the Democratic debate of Oct. 15, hearing the discourse, the disagreements and the interruptions the entire broadcast ,one thought came to mind: There was not one person on that stage who wasn’t more polite, respectful and qualified than the person who holds the office for now.
Christopher F. Bove
Westbrook
