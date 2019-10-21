Backed by our American military, Kurdish fighters have fought the ISIS threat for over five years and sacrificed 10,000 lives in this cause. Until this past week ISIS captives were being guarded by our Kurdish allies and peace was established along the Turkey, Syria border with joint U.S. and Turkey patrols. Now that is all gone because of President Trump’s pronouncement after a phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.
The slaughter of Kurdish soldiers, civilians and children has begun while our soldiers have been ordered to stand down. History will record this decision by Trump with little or no consultation from either the Pentagon or the State Department as a very dark day for America and for the world.
Likewise Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iranian nuclear accord unilaterally after signed by seven nations has only raised world tensions. Korea is another example of Trump’s go it alone foreign policy. After three face to face meetings Korea continues it’s nuclear program and continues to test fire missiles. Relations with many of our long term European allies is at a low ebb.
Coupled with the current House Impeachment investigation, the logical question then becomes, can this nation and the world afford another year and a half with Donald Trump as president?
Thomas Flinn
Old Orchard Beach
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Course record broken at Mount Desert Island Marathon
-
College
College football notebook: Alabama QB has sprained ankle
-
Nation & World
Kurdish forces withdraw from key town as part of cease-fire with Turkey
-
Politics
Donald Trump Jr rises as provocateur, master preacher for father
-
College
Sunday’s Maine college roundup: Black Bears gain field hockey victory
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.