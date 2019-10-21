As a resident of Higgins Beach, I will not be voting for William Donovan. The changes that have occurred while he has been in office are very disturbing. With increased police patrol to parking meters and parking restrictions, the beauty of Higgins Beach is slowly changing due to this man’s position while serving on the Town Council.
We have fought to keep the dogs on the beach, surfers riding the waves, as well as fishermen enjoying their sport. We do not need any more Scarborough tax money supporting Higgins Beach. I am sure there are other areas of Scarborough that could benefit from this extra attention.
My vote will be for Ken Johnson, a man who will listen, ask questions and be fair in his decisions for all of Scarborough.
Cheryl D. LaRou
Scarborough
