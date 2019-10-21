Concert for Climate Change

7 p.m. Thursday. U.S. Custom House, 312 Fore St., Portland, $10 suggested donation. anniclark.com

Local folk singer-songwriter Anni Clark presents Concert for Climate Change with proceeds benefiting SolaRISE Portland, a collaboration of students from Portland schools, the city of Portland and local environmental groups, all with the goal of solarizing Portland schools. Clark will perform a set of her tunes, including her homage to 16-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg, “I’m With You, Greta.” Speakers will include Peter Lowell, the director of Lakes Environmental Association in Bridgton for 44 years, and Anna Siegel, host and organizer of the Strike for Climate Justice that took place at Portland City Hall last month.

Songhoy Blues

8 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $35 floor seating general admission, $45 preferred seating general admission, all ages. portcitymusichall.com

Portland Ovations invites you to spend an evening with a group of virtuoso performers from Timbuktu, Mali, who have created a sound that draws from classic Malian music as well as desert blues. The music of Songhoy Blues is modern, bold and invigorating, and you’ll hear songs from their 2017 album “Resistance” among other selections.

The Bad Plus

7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

The Bad Plus is the jazz trio of Reid Anderson on standup bass, drummer Dave King and the recently added member, pianist Orrin Evans who replaced Ethan Iverson. The band made a dozen albums with Iverson and two have been released with Iverson: “Never Stop II” and the brand new “Activate Infinity.” The band calls the style of their arrangements and compositions “avant-garde populism” and they’re all about blending experimental jazz with indie rock, pop and classical. “Never Stop II” and several other albums are bursting with originals and throughout their recording career, The Bad Plus has reinterpreted songs from artists like Nirvana, Peter Gabriel, Cyndi Lauper, Prince, Pink Floyd, Heart and David Bowie.

Blue October

8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $28 in advance, $30 day of show, 18-plus. auramaine.com

“I Hope You’re Happy” is the latest album from Texas-based modern rock band Blue October, fronted by singer and guitarist Justin Furstenfeld. It’s the ninth offering from a band that has hit the top 40 singles chart 11 times with songs like “Into the Ocean,” “Hate Me” and “Dirt Room.” California indie-pop act New Dialogue opens the show.

