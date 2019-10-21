ELLSWORTH — Maine is holding lotteries for licenses for people hoping to enter one of the most lucrative fisheries in the state.
The state is home to a near-shore scallop fishery that was worth about $6 million last year.
The volume of the fishery is much smaller than Maine’s famous lobster fishery, but the scallops are typically worth more to fishermen on a per-pound basis.
The Maine Department of Marine Resources says there will be two license lotteries.
One will be for six licenses to operate a drag boat for scallops and the other will be for four licenses to dive for scallops. Most scallops in the state are harvested via boat. New licenses are issued when existing licenses are surrendered.
The state says the lottery applications are open now and will remain open until 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Portland Forecaster
New Baxter Trail honors a family’s large legacy
-
Nation & World
Emmett Till memorial, vandalized again and again and again, is now bulletproof
-
Arts & Entertainment
Second Sesame Street Place park opening in San Diego
-
The Forecaster
Yarmouth Water District race draws 3 North Yarmouth candidates
-
Nation & World
Four more parents pleading guilty in college admissions scandal
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.