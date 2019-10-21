SACO – Simeon J. Fontaine, 97, of Saco, passed away late Thursday evening on Oct. 17, 2019, at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Scarborough.

He was born in Biddeford on March 22, 1922, a son of Narcisse and Marie (Huot) Fontaine.

Simeon graduated St. Louis High School, class of 1941. He was drafted as a semi-pro baseball player after high school. He served his country in the United States Army from 1942-1945. One April 26, 1947, he married his wife, Muriel.

Earlier, he was employed as a watchmen for Saco Lowell Shops. He also worked for Maine Dry Cleaners and Allied Shoe for many years. He later retired from Pepperell Manufacturing in 1988.

Simeon was a baseball and football enthusiast, always following the Boston Red Sox and Patriots football.

Most of all, Simeon had a great love of his family. He loved the times they spent together. The family has created many special memories that they will hold on to and cherish forever. He will be sadly missed.

He was predeceased his wife, Muriel (Roy) Fontaine, his daughter, Susan Cote, his brother, Ernie and four sisters, Beatrice, Muriel, Jean and Therese.

He is survived by two children, his daughter, Janice Coulthard and her husband, Charles, his son, Steven Fontaine, five grandchildren Kevin, Brian, Sarah, Amy and Zachary, eight great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, Saco. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Most Holy Trinity Church, Saco. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Biddeford. To view Simeon’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

