FREEPORT – Thelma W. Dunning, 89, of Freeport, died peacefully at the Hawthorne House on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. She was born and raised in Freeport, where she attended Freeport schools. Thelma was a longtime member of the Congregational Church in Freeport. She retired from Downeast Energy where she served as a bookkeeper and accountant. Thelma had a love for all animals and was known best for her special way of making the holiday’s wonderful, particularly Christmas. Thelma always made certain there were plenty of presents under the tree for her family.

She is survived by her niece, Julie Dunning. Predeceased by her brother, Emmy, and her parents, Forrest and Clare Dunning.

A time of visitation will be held for Thelma on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine 04096. Interment will take place privately at Burr Cemetery, Freeport, Maine.

