The Ghost Hour

7 p.m. Saturday. Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, donations accepted. usm.maine.edu/planet/ghost-hour-1

For a unique Halloween experience, head to Southworth Planetarium for The Ghost Hour. The lights will dim, and you’ll find yourself beneath the stars as you hear tales of supernatural horror and fables from other worlds with some ghostly surprises mixed in.

Trick or Treat Harvest Festival

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Maine Wildlife Park, 56 Game Farm Road, Gray, $7.50, $5.50 for ages 4 to 12 and over 60, free for 3 and under. maine.gov/ifw/wildlife-park/events.html

Here’s a fun, family-friendly Halloween-themed event that takes place in the great outdoors at Maine Wildlife Park. The Trick or Treat Harvest Festival includes games from yesteryear, including the wild squirrel roll, applesauce toss and rodent barn maze. You’ll also find costumed representatives of several area businesses who will be doling out plenty of Halloween candy, so bring a festive bag to toss your sweet treats into.

Portland Comic Expo 2019

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Portland Expo, 239 Park Ave., Portland, $5. portlandcomicexpo.com

If you’re a fan of comic books, this is the annual gathering you won’t want to miss. Portland Comic Expo features several comic writers and artists, comic and toy vendors and cosplayers. Some of this year’s special guests are Paul Pelletier (Marvel, DC), Peter Simeti (Alterna Comics), Rick Parker (Marvel), Mort Todd (Charton Arrow) and Jeff Kline (Darby Pop Publishing). As for the cosplayers, be on the lookout for Old Port Batman and Batgirl, Maine Ghostbusters and Western Maine Wookiee.

