HIGH SCHOOLS

Louis Sehr scored with 44 seconds left Monday as Fryeburg Academy earned a 2-1 win over visiting Lake Region in a Western Maine Conference boys’ soccer game.

After Jason Harlow scored for Lake Region (2-8-4) after 20 minutes, Fryeburg (6-7-1) countered two minutes left.

Logan Davis had nine saves for the Lakers. Chandler Adams recorded three saves for the Raiders.

• Victor Boulanger and Sean Gould scored two goals apiece to lead Mountain Valley (3-10-1) to a 6-0 win over Wiscasset/Boothbay Region (0-13-1) at Rumford.

• Phillip Kiehl and Matt Fletcher scored in the final seven minutes of regulation to rally St. Dominic (4-3) to a 2-2 draw with Traip Academy (8-4-2) at Auburn.

• Lucas Safford scored unassisted after 14 minutes of the second half, giving Noble (5-6-1) a 2-1 lead over Massabesic (1-12) during a 3-1 victory at Waterboro.

GIRLS’ SOCCER: Kat Clancy, Chelsey Graiver and Kaci O’Grady scored first-half goals for Greely (7-7) in a 3-1 victory over Gray-New Gloucester (6-7-1) at Cumberland.

• Kathleen McPherson, Sydney Auclair, Nora Gilbert and Molly Sawtelle scored as Traip Academy (12-2) shut out St. Dominic (3-10-1) 4-0 at Kittery.

• Amy Fleming and Molly Mason each had a goal and an assist as Noble (9-4) opened a 3-0 halftime lead en route to a 4-0 victory over Massabesic (1-12) at North Berwick.

• Ashlyn Feeley, Audrey Goessling and Hannah Dwyer provided first-half goals as Yarmouth (11-2-1) started pulling away to a 7-0 win over visiting Wells (6-8).

GOLF

CHAMPIONS: Miguel Angel Jimenez tied the course record with a 9-under 63 to win the rain-delayed Dominion Energy Charity Classic at Richmond, Virginia, the opening event of the three-tournament Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

Jimenez made nine birdies and beat the second-round co-leader, Tommy Tolles, by two shots. Tolles made an eagle on the par-5 last hole to finish at 4 under and beat Colin Montgomerie by one shot to earn a spot in the second event in the playoffs.

JAPAN SKINS GAME: Jason Day won eight skins and $210,000, Tiger Woods had five skins and $60,000, Rory McIlroy took four and won $60,000, and Hideki Matsuyama won one skin and $20,000 in the event at Inzai City, Japan.

TENNIS

DAVIS CUP: Andy Murray was chosen to play for Britain in the Davis Cup next year.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion who won a title Sunday for the first time since hip surgery in January, hasn’t played in the team tournament since 2016.

• Fresh off his first ATP Tour title, Denis Shapovalov was named to Canada’s team.

SWISS INDOORS: Playing in his 1,500th tour-level match, Roger Federer needed 53 minutes to cruise past German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-1 at his hometown event in Basel, Switzerland.

SOCCER

MLS: The league awarded its 29th franchise to Sacramento.

Sacramento Republic FC is set to begin play in 2022.

FA CUP: The qualifying match between Haringey Borough and Yeovil that was abandoned following racist abuse will be replayed next week.

TRACK AND FIELD

DIAMOND LEAGUE: The series will add a second meet in China next season, when it grows to 15 venues.

China was given back-to-back meetings in May. The first will be in a city to be decided with the second in Shanghai.

HOCKEY

NHL: Kevin Hayes, Michael Raffl, Matt Niskanen and Oskar Lindblom scored in the second period to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 6-2 win over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights.

• Gustav Nyquist scored on a penalty shot 1:57 into overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 4-3 victory over the Maple Leafs at Toronto.

