The Ghosts of Freeport’s Past

6:15 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Mast Landing Cemetery, Upper Mast Landing Road, Freeport, $12, $5 age 12 and under, $25 for families (up to four), reservations suggested. freeporthistoricalsociety.org

Freeport Historical Society and Freeport Players offer their fifth annual presentation of The Ghost of Freeport’s Past. Perfect for Halloween season, the costumed tour features ghostly tales as told by some of the deceased at their the historic final resting place. Choose from the actual cemetery version or the 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon one at the First Parish Church at 40 Main St. Both locations include treats from Wilbur’s of Maine.

‘Admissions’

7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $25, $32. goodtheater.com

Good Theater presents a show written by Joshua Harmon that takes a hard look at the ideals and contradictions of liberal white America. “Admissions,” making its Maine premiere, is set in a boarding school and confronts the issue of college applicant diversity. Race, religion, gender and wealth are in the cross hairs of a satirical play that is a contemporary example of art imitating life.

Yarmouth Art Festival

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 396 Gilman Road, Yarmouth. On Facebook.

The Yarmouth Art Festival is a wonderful way to see and purchase a huge range of work in formats including painting, sculpture, photography and limited-edition printmaking. The participating artists are from all over Maine, and the jurors for this year’s show are Portland Press Herald arts writer Bob Keyes, Bowdoin College art librarian Anne Haas and art curator Wes LaFountain. They carefully selected 170 pieces for the 11th annual festival. Should you want to meet some of the artists, there’s a free reception with refreshments from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Pumpkin Train

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad & Museum, 49 Thames St., Portland, $10, $9 seniors, $6 kids 3 to 12, free for 2 and under. mainenarrowgauge.org/pumpkin-train

If you want to add even more Halloween fun for the kids in your life, climb aboard the Pumpkin Train. Riding the Narrow Gauge Railroad is always an entertaining, throwback experience, and it gets ratcheted up this time of year. Along with the ride, kids can decorate a miniature pumpkin to bring home, and everyone gets free cider or coffee and cookies. Come on baby, do the locomotive! Costumes are, of course, encouraged.

Puddles Pity Party

8 p.m. Sunday. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $40 in advance, $45 day of show, $60 preferred seating, $115 VIP, all ages. portcitymusichall.com

He’s called the sad clown with the golden voice, and you’ve likely never seen or heard anyone quite like him. Puddles Pity Party is a clown whose baritone-voiced repertoire includes tunes from the likes of ABBA, Queen, David Bowie and Cheap Trick, among several other hit makers. This is a show that’s many things at once: Absurd, comical and delightfully tender.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: