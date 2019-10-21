Arrests

A juvenile, 16, on Oct. 10 on a charge of probation violation, at Vallee Square.

Garrett M. Day, 30, of Washington Avenue in Portland, on Oct. 11 on a warrant, on Main Street.

Christopher C. Randall, 27, of Main Street in Westbrook, on Oct. 12 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Brackett Street.

Dean W. Goyette, 57, of Westbrook, on Oct. 12 on a charge of domestic violence assault and criminal restraint, on Saco Street.

Shane W. Randall, 55, of Bridge Street in Westbrook, on Oct. 12 on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and a warrant, on Main Street.

Aaron M. Landry, 40, of Osipee Trail in Standish, on Oct. 14 on a charge of OUI (drugs or combo) with a prior, on Duck Pond Road.

A juvenile, 16, on Oct. 15 on a charge of probation violation, on Fairlawn Avenue.

A juvenile, 17, on Oct. 15 on a charge of assault, on Brackett Street.

A juvenile, 17, on Oct. 15 on a charge of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, on Fairlawn Avenue.

Anthony J. Marro, 42, of Bridgton Road in Westbrook, on Oct. 19 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), on Bridgton Road.

Ryan A. Egeland, 32, of Bridgton Road in Westbrook, on Oct. 19 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Bridgton Road.

Steven M. Waterman, 32, of Spring Street in Westbrook, on Oct. 20 on a warrant and failure to appear, on Blue Spruce Farm Road.

Jenna Buzzell, 18, of Depot Road in Gray, on Oct. 20 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and a minor possessing liquor, on Church Street.

Matthew J. Dyer, 39, of Lincoln Street in Portland, on Oct. 20 on a charge of violating condition of release, refusal to submit to arrest or detention with physical force and falsifying physical evidence, on Rochester Street.

Shannon K. Drown, 34, of Ocean Avenue in Old Orchard Beach, on Oct. 20 on a charge of OUI (alcohol) with a prior, on Cumberland Street.

Summonses

Paolo Patriotti, 46, of Naples, on Oct. 9 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, OUI (drugs or combo) and driving to endanger, on Forest Street.

Jeffrey J. Kustron Jr., 20, of Brookside Drive in New Gloucester, on Oct. 9 on a charge of resident failing to register a motor vehicle after 150 days, on Main Street.

Michael Scott Curry, 27, a transient, on Oct. 9 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Patricia L. Guthzeit, 32, of Denina Drive in Buxton, on Oct. 11 on a charge of a resident failing to register a motor vehicle after 150 days, on William B. Clarke Drive.

Yousef Q. Dawood, 24, of Lincoln Street in Westbrook, on Oct. 13 on a charge of resident operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked, on Lincoln Street.

Francisco Kinsiona, 32, of Sherman Street in Portland, on Oct. 16 on a charge of exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more, on Spring Street.

Krysandra Twitty, 27, of Lincoln Street in Westbrook, on Oct. 16 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Lincoln Street.

Johnathan Stanley, 33, of 175th Street in Jamaica, New York, on Oct. 17 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, on Larrabee Road.

