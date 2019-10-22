FALMOUTH/YARMOUTH — Absentee ballots are available through Oct. 31 in Falmouth and Yarmouth. There are no local issues, but there are two statewide referendum measures on the Nov. 5 ballot.

The first asks voters whether they want to borrow $105 million to build or improve roads, bridges, railroads, airports, transit and ports and make other investments in transportation. The second question asks residents if they want to amend the Maine Constitution to allow people with disabilities to sign petitions in an alternative manner, as authorized by the Legislature.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Falmouth High School and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the AMVETS Hall, 148 North Road in Yarmouth. Call the respective town clerks at 699-5305 or 846-9036 for more information, including how to register to vote.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: