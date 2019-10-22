The head of a Biddeford-based service provider whose contract was terminated by the state on Monday said the Department of Health and Human Services is to blame for the death of a client this summer.

Christine Tiernan, CEO of Residential and Community Support Services, said the client had only been in the agency’s care for 72 hours. She said he was dropped off with no insulin to treat his diabetes and then refused medical treatment when staff tried to take him to the hospital.

Tiernan also said the client was under state guardianship and had a responsibility to keep him safe. She said RCSS is considering suing the state.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew on Monday announced that the state would terminate a contract with RCSS, which she said failed to make necessary changes following the client’s death in late August.

“The health and safety of Maine people is our chief concern,” Lambrew said in a statement. “This company’s unacceptable failure to ensure the well-being of its residents has led us to take immediate steps to safeguard residents’ health and welfare and transition them to alternative homes. We will do all we can to help ease the disruption and distress caused to residents and their families as we hold the company accountable.”

RCSS has been a MaineCare provider since 2013. As of Friday, the agency served 70 clients, operating 38 one- and two-bedroom residences for adults with developmental disabilities in southern Maine and provided independent living assistance to others in their own homes.

As of Monday, the state said it already had transitioned four residents to alternative housing, a fifth move was in progress, and work was underway to safely relocate the remaining 65 individuals, hopefully within 30 days.

In the meantime, the department will continue to pay for services provided by RCSS while residents are moved to new homes and will assist with finding those placements. RCSS will continue to staff its homes and DHHS will continue to monitor those homes with regular site visits.

The death of the individual in August is now under investigation by local law enforcement, but DHHS spokeswoman Jackie Farwell said she could not identify the agency involved or the community where the death occurred.

This story will be updated

