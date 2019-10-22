NEW HIRES

Trey Milam of North Yarmouth joined Marcus Clegg as an associate attorney. Milam received a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from Hamilton College and graduated from the University of Maine School of Law in 2019, where he received the law school’s Commercial Law Award. His practice areas include corporate and business law, bankruptcy law and civil litigation.

Jill Kardulas joined The Gove Group Real Estate in its Wells office. She brings 28 years of real estate experience in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Sven Bartholomew has joined Camden National Bank as senior vice president, business banking segment leader. He brings more than 14 years of experience and in his new role, will lead a team which supports and advises business customers across the bank’s footprint.

APPOINTMENTS

David J. LeBlanc has been appointed president at Acadia Insurance, a Berkley company. He succeeds Douglas M. Nelson, who has been appointed chairman. Acadia Insurance of Westbrook specializes in commercial property casualty insurance and offers insurance programs to small and mid-size businesses through the Northeast.

PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITION

Cameron Gartley of Allen Insurance and Financial has earned an Accredited Adviser in Insurance designation from the American Institute for Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters, which acknowledges an insurance broker’s tested knowledge in their field. Gartley is a personal insurance account executive in the company’s Camden office.

